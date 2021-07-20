SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin for 25,761 Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for constable (GD) CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles examination 2021. The online application process has commenced on July 17 and will close on August 31. In total, 25,761 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment.

Interested and eligible candidates can fill in the SSC GD constable application form by visiting the official portal of SSC. The shortlisted candidates will get a salary in the pay range between Rs 21700 to Rs 69100.

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Those willing to apply for SSC GD constable recruitment must have passed their class 10 or matriculation examination and have received their qualifying certificate by August 1, 2021.

Age limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years while the upper age limit should be 23 years on August 1, 2021. Relaxation in the upper age limit for the reserved category will be given as per the central government norms.

SSC GD constable recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of SSC

Step 2: Next go to the new registration tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Aadhar number, email id, mobile number, class 10 roll number, and other personal details

Step 4: Verify the details and submit. Those who already registered to the SSC can simply log in by using their username and password to fill in the application form

Step 5: Now, proceed to the SSC GD constable application form and fill in the remaining fields

Step 6: Upload the documents and preview the details before submission

Step 7: Pay the application fee, if required, and download the confirmation page

The applicants will be selected on the basis of the computer-based exam followed by physical efficiency test/ physical standard test/ detailed medical exam/ review medical exam and document verification.

