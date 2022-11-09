SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Upper Age Limit Removed for Over 24,000 Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has eliminated the upper age limit for constable (GD) posts in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Assam Rifles and Sepoy (Sepoy) in Narcotics Control Bureau exam 2022 as a special one time measure due to Covid-19 pandemic. The applications are currently open. Interested and eligible candidates can register online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The notification of SSC GD constable recruitment 2022 was released on October 27 and the last date to apply is November 30. A total of 24369 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

BSF: 10497 posts

CISF: 100 posts

CRPF: 8911 posts

SSB: 1284 posts

ITBP: 1613 posts

AR: 1697 posts

SSF:103 posts

Also read| UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment: 209 Posts on Offer, Know How to Apply

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – As per SSC GD Constable Recruitment notification, candidates must be minimum 18 years and maximum 23 years as on January 1, 2023 in normal condition. Candidates must be born between January 2, 2000 to January 1, 2005. However, this time, there is no upper age limit. SSC has decided to give three years of relaxation in the age limit to all the candidates due to Covis-19 pandemic.

Educational Qualification – All the candidates interested in applying must have completed matriculation or class 10 from a recognised board/university.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Application fees

A candidate needs to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process includes five steps:

1. Computer Based Examination (CBE)

2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST)

3. Medical Examination (DME/ RME)

4. Document Verification

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those who clear the selection process will get salary between Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 for the post of sepoy in NCB and between Rs 21,700 to 69,100 for all other posts.

Read all the Latest Education News here