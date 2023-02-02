Several government recruitment exams are slated to be conducted in February. This includes CTET December 2022 exam, NHM Rajasthan CHO, SSC GD constable 2022, 68th BPSC prelims 2023, and UGC NET December 2022 exam among others. Candidates who are preparing for these recruitment exams can check the examination dates of government exam and other related information here:

SSC GD Constable 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has scheduled to conduct the SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam between January 10 to February 14. Through this recruitment exam, the commission plans to fill up various posts of Constable (general duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a computer-based examination (CBE) followed by a physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET), medical examination, and document verification.

CTET 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled the CTET December 2022 Exam from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. There are a total of two papers (Papers 1 and 2) in the CTET exam. Paper I is for aspiring teachers for Class 1 to Class 5 and paper II is for teachers for Class 6 to Class 8. Each paper will carry a total of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 150 marks. The duration of the exam is 2.5 hours.

68th BPSC Prelims Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to conduct the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims 2023 on February 12. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours, from 12 noon to 2 PM. It will be held at 805 exam centres in 38 districts of the state. The BPSC 68th preliminary exam for the recruitment of 281 vacancies such as Assistant Director, Rural Development Officer, Supply Inspector, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, and others.

KVS PRT TGT PGT 2023 Exam: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti (KBS) is scheduled to conduct the KVS Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) 2023 exam from February 12 to 14. While the KVS Postgraduate Trained Teachers (PGT) 2023 exam will be held between February 21 to February 28. A total of 180 objective-type questions will be asked in the exam. The total exam duration will be for 3 hours.

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Skill Test) on February 15 and 16. Those who appeared and cleared the Computer Based Exam for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022 which took place on November 17 and 18 are called for the Skill Test. A total of 13,100 candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade C and 47,246 for the post of Stenographer Grade D.

UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (ESE) 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to hold the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (ESE) 2023 on February 19 (Sunday) at various centres all over the country. It is to be noted that the recruitment exam carries a total of 500 marks and the duration of the paper is 5 hours.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on February 19 in two shifts. The recruitment exam will be held at various examination centres. Candidates will be selected on their performance in the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type Papers), Main Examination (Conventional Type Papers), and Personality Test or Interview round.

NHM Rajasthan CHO 2023 Exam Dates: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conduct the National Health Mission (NHM) Rajasthan Community Health Officer (CHO) Exam on February 19. The exam will take place from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates will be selected based on marks obtained in the written exam and document verification round.

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET December 2022 Exam from February 21 to March 10. The exam will be held in 83 subjects in computer-based test mode. As per the exam pattern, a total of 150 questions will be asked for 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

AFCAT 1 2023: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 exam 2023 on February 24, 25, and 26. The exam will be held online mode. There will be a total of 100 questions from four subjects which are general awareness, verbal ability, reasoning, and military aptitude. The medium of examination will be in English only.

RSMSSB Teacher 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is scheduled to conduct the RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Exam from February 25 to February 28. Through this recruitment drive, RSMSSB aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to follow the best preparation strategy to crack the exam in one attempt.

SSC JE Paper-2 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper 2 exam on February 26. Paper 2 will be of 300 marks and for a duration of two hours. Candidates should keep in mind that paper 2 will be attempted either in Hindi or in English.

Read all the Latest Education News here