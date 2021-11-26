SSC Grade C, D Stenographer Answer Key Out, Here's How to Raise Objections

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2020 tentative answer Key along with the candidates’ response sheet on November 25. The computer-based test was held on November 11, 12 and 13 at multiple centres across the State. The candidates who have appeared for the Stenographer exam 2020 can check the answer key available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The official statement reads, “The candidates’ Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may log in in the link provided below by using their Examination Roll No. and Password.”

Here are the steps to access the Stenographer Grade C and D exam 2020 provisional answer key.

SSC Stenographer Provisional Answer Key 2020: Steps To Download

Step 1: Open the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) of Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2020.”

Step 3: A new PDF will be opened where candidates can find the link to access the tentative answer key.

Step 4: Open the designated link and enter the registration number and password to login to the portal.

Step 5: The stenographer answer key and your response sheet will be displayed. Go through it match your answers with those in the answer key.

Candidates can raise objections in case of any discrepancy by paying a fee of Rs 100 for each question. The objection window will remain active till November 28 up to 6 PM. The commission will scrutinise all the objections raised by candidates and will make changes accordingly. The final answer key as well as the result would be released after considering all the objections.

