SSC JE 2020 Admit Card Released at Official Website ssc.nic.in, Exams to be Conducted from Oct 27, Check Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Engineer exam 2020 admit card or hall ticket at its official regional websites. The exam will begin on October 27 and will continue till October 30. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card by using their registration number and other required details. SSC JE 2020 will include details like candidate’s roll number, exam code, exam centre name, date and time of exam and other important instructions. After downloading the SSC JE 2020 admit card, candidates must go through it and ensure that all details are correct.

How to download SSC JE hall ticket 2020

Step 1: The candidates need to visit the official website https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/AdmitCard

Step 2: Click on the admit card tab

Step 3: Click on the link of the region for which you have applied

Step 4: Key in the SSC JE 2020 registration number and other required details

Step 5: SSC JE admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the SSC JE hall ticket 2020 and go through it

Candidates can download the admit card directly by clicking on the link here

Candidates must follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card. Failure to follow instructions can lead to candidates not being allowed to enter the exam premises. Candidates must carry the official admit card, a valid photo id, a face mask and personal sanitisers. According to the notification released by the SSC, the commission will conduct the exams by following all COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms issued by the health ministry.

The SSC JE examination would consist of two papers – Paper I will be a Computer-based exam of 100 marks, while Paper II will be a Descriptive type of 300 marks. The exam duration for each paper will be for two hours. SSC conducts the JE exam for the recruitment of various posts including Civil Engineer, Mechanical Engineer and Electrical engineer.