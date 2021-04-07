SSC JE 2020 Answer Key Released: Here's How to Raise Objections

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical, and quantity surveying and contract) examination 2020 provisional answer key at ssc.nic.in. The commission has also provided the response sheet of the candidates who took the SSC JE exam 2021. The exam was conducted from March 22 to 24 at multiple centres across the country.

Examinees can download the answer key by using their registered login credentials. The answer key will be available on the website till April 9. In case of any doubt in the answer key, candidates can raise objections for the same till April 9.

Here’re the steps to download SSC JE provisional answer key 2021

Step 1. Go to the search bar of any of the internet browser and type ssc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link for “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination – 2020: Uploading of Candidates’ Response sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Keys”

Step 3. You will be directed to a PDF page. read the details and click on the provided link for ‘Candidate Response Sheet and Answer Key’

Step 4. A new tab will be opened where you have to select the examination name from the drop-down menu

Step 5. Enter your SSC JE 2020 roll number and password

Step 6. SSC JE answer key will be displayed. Save a copy and match your answers with the same

Here’s the direct link to download SSC JE 2020 answer key

The applicants will have to pay Rs 100 per questions/answers challenged. The official statement reads, “Representations received after 06.00 PM on 09.04.02021 will not be entertained under any circumstances”. once the challenges will be received, the commission will scrutinize the objections and make corrections accordingly. The result will be declared after considering all the objections and challenges. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

