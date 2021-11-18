SSC JE Exam 2019 Revised Tentative Vacancies Released, 1150 Seats Available Now

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the revised tentative vacancies for the junior exam 2019 — civil, mechanical, electrical, and quantity surveying and contracts. As many as 1150 seats have been notified for the post of junior engineer in various departments and ministries. Earlier, the total number of vacancies was 887. The commission released the recruitment notification on August 13 and the exams have already been conducted for these abovementioned posts.

SSC JE Exam 2019: Vacancies

Border Road Organization:

Junior Engineer, Electrical and Mechanical - 80 (only for male candidates)

Junior Engineer, Civil - 680 (only for male candidates)

Central Water Commission:

Junior Engineer, Mechanical- 4

Junior Engineer, Civil- 50

Central Public Works Department:

Junior Engineer, Electrical- 52

Junior Engineer, Civil- 273

M/o Defence (DGQA-NAVAL):

Junior Engineer, Electrical- 3

Junior Engineer, Mechanical- 5

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO):

Junior Engineer, Civil- 3

The SSC JE paper I examination was held between October 27 and 30, 2020, and the result was declared on March 2. While the SSC JE paper 2 was conducted on March 21, 2021, for the candidates who passed paper 1.

The recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer comprises three stages - paper 1, Ppaper 2 examination, and document verification. It must be noted that candidates qualifying all the rounds and fulfilling the specified eligibility criteria will be appointed on the abovementioned posts. The SSC JE Paper 1 exam was earlier scheduled to be held in March 2020, however, it was deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of SSC for more updates on the Junior Engineer Examination 2019.

Meanwhile, SSC has will be conducting exit verification during online exams for all the recruitment entrance tests it conducts to prevent cheating. The commission had instructed the candidates to submit their biometric data like photographs and left thumb impression (LTI) before leaving the computer labs after the examination.

