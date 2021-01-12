SSC JE Final Result 2018 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Here’s Direct Link

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of SSC junior engineer recruitment 2018 on Monday, January 11. The final result of SSC JE is available on the official website ssc.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the final examination as well as the document verification process of SSC JE recruitment 2018 can check the results online at the official website of SSC.

The authorities will upload the detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates on the website of the Commission on January 13, 2021. “This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 13.01.2021 to 12.02.2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” the official notice said.

Here’s the direct link for SSC JE final result 2018

How to check SSC JE 2018 final result

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC -ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC JE 2018 final result link

Step 3: The merit list of SSC JE Result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the SSC JE merit list PDF file and find your roll number in the list.

SSC had declared the result of JE Paper 2 on September 11, after which the last round i.e. document verification round was conducted. The candidates whose documents have been found correct in the DV round are eligible for the appointment. A total of 3800 candidates have qualified in Civil Engineering and 883 candidates passed the examination in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering paper 2 for appearing in the document verification round.

The result of SSC JE Paper 1 was announced on December 12, 2019, and an additional result was declared on December 27, 2019. 10635 Candidates (Civil: 8697 and Electrical/Mechanical: 1938) were eligible to appear in Paper 2.

The Commission has asked the candidates to inform the authorities in case of any issues. “Any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ User Department, etc. may be brought to the Notice of the Commission within a period of one month. Any such representation received after one month will not be entertained by the Commission.”