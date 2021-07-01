SSC JE Paper - I 2020 Result Declared, 5711 Candidates Selected for Paper-II

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts) results 2020 for Paper-I. Those who have taken the SSC JE paper 1 exam can check the result by visiting the official portal ssc.nic.in. In total, 5711 candidates have been qualified to appear for Paper-II. The exam was held in the computer-based test mode from March 22 to March 24 at various centres across the country.

SSC JE 2020 Paper-I result: Steps to check

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Next, go to the result tab available on the top left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Next, move to SSC JE section and click on the result link for SSC JE 2020 Paper-I

Step 4: The result pdf will open on the screen, search for your name or roll number in the list. Also, download a copy of it for future reference

Out of the total qualified candidates, 3826 candidates were selectedfor Civil Engineering and 1885 for Electrical / Mechanical Engineering. Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for SSC JE Paper-II which will be a descriptive paper.

The schedule for the JE Paper-II exam will be made available on the website of the Commission shortly. As per the official statement, the final answer keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on July 7 for a period of one month. The commission will also upload the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on July 10 on its official website. Examinees will be able to check their marks till July 31 by using their registration id and password.

