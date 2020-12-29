SSC JE Tentative Answer Key 2019 Released at ssc.nic.in; How to Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for SSC JE 2019 exam, which was conducted from October 27 to October 31. The SSC JE 2019 exam for candidates who had opted centres in Bihar was held on November 11. Candidates can check the tentative SSC JE answer key 2019 on the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has made available candidates’ response sheets along with the SSC JE 2019 tentative answer keys on its website. "Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 27.12.2020 (06:00 PM) to 31.12.2020 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100 per question or answer challenged," said the SSC in a notification.

How to check tentative SSC JE answer key 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: In the Latest News section on the homepage, click on the link for tentative SSC JE answer key 2019

Step 3: A PDF will open which contains the link for downloading answer key and response sheet

Step 4: Click on the link, following which you will be directed to a new page

Step 5: Select the JE exam 2019 in the dropdown

Step 6: On the new page, again click on the link for answer key

Step 7: Enter user ID and password to log in

Step 8: Download response sheet and answer key

Step 9: Match your answers and check how many marks you have scored as per the tentative answer key

However, the SCC will release the final SSC JE answer key 2019 after receiving objections and making changes to the answers given in the answer key, if required.

Meanwhile, the answer key for Phase VIII recruitment exam has also been released. Those who took the Phase VIII recruitment exam can check their results on the Commission’s website.

Candidates can raise objections to answers given in the answer key between December 27 and December 31.