SSC JHT 2020 Paper 1 Result Released at ssc.nic.in, Total 1,688 Candidates Clear the Exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Hindi Translator Paper 1 2020 result on its official website ssc.nic.in. All candidates who appeared in SSC JHT Paper 1 can check their result by searching for their roll number and name in the qualified candidates’ list. The exam was conducted on November 19, 2020, in the computer-based mode at various centres across the country.

As per the official notification, a total of 1,688 candidates have qualified the SSC JHT Paper 1 exam 2020 out of which 420 candidates are from general category, 689 from OBC and 285 from Scheduled Caste. The commission has also released the category wise cut-off marks according to which, the cut-off for general category is 140 and for OBC is 128.

Check the category wise cut-offs and other details here.

SSC JHT Paper 1 result 2020: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Result tab and go to the JHT tab

Step 3. Click on the link for JHT 2020 Paper 1 result

Step 4. SSC JHT 2020 Paper 1 result will be open in PDF format

Step 5. Search for your name or roll number in the JHT 2020 Paper 1 result

Candidates can also check the JHT 2020 Paper 1 result directly from here

SSC has released the JHT 2020 Paper 1 result only for the candidates who have qualified the exam. The individual marks of all the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on January 22. Candidates will be able to check their individual marks on the candidate dashboard by using their registered user id and password.

Candidates qualifying the SSC JHT 2020 Paper 1 exam are eligible to appear in JHT Paper 2 which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2021. The SSC JHT Paper 2 will be in a descriptive format. Admit card for the second paper will be released seven days before the exam.