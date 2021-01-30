SSC JHT, Jr Translator & SHT 2020 Paper II Admit Card Released for North Eastern Region at www.sscner.org.in, Get Lirect Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Admit Card for the posts of JHT, Jr Translator and SHT Paper II Exam 2020 for North-Easter (NER) region. SSC Admit Cards 2020 for other regions like Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), Southern Region (SR), Northern Region (NR), Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR), Central Region (CR), Western Region (WR), Eastern Region (ER) and North Western Region (NWR) are expected to be released soon. One can download the SSC Admit Card 2020 for JHT, Jr Translator and SHT Paper II Exam from the official website.

Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their Admit Cards by clicking on the link directly:

SSC ADMIT CARD 2020 for JHT, Jr Translator & SHT 2020 Paper II

How to download SSC JHT, Jr Translator and SHT 2020 Admit Card 2020?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card of SSC JHT, Jr Translator and SHT 2020 Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Click on the link mentioned above

Step 2: Candidates need to enter registration number, date of birth or roll number

Step 3:Click on the ‘Click to know the status and admit card’ button

Step 4: Download the admit card and take its print out

Details mentioned in SSC JHT, Jr Translator, SHT Admit Card 2020:

The following details are mentioned on the admit card:

Roll number

Ticket number

Password for exam

Exam date

Reporting time

Entry closing time

Applicant’s name

Sex

Date of birth

Category

Address

Examination venue

Scanned images of photograph



Documents to carry along with SSC JHT admit card 2020

Candidates along with the printout of admit card need to carry the following documents-

Two passport size

Original valid Photo-ID proof (Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar, Voter’s ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, School/ College ID Card, Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU/ Private), any other photo-bearing ID Card issued by the Central/ State Government

The SSC JHT, Jr Translator and SHT 2020 (Paper II) is a computer based examination which will be held on February 14, 2021.

Staff Selection Commission conducts an open competitive examination for recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator for different Ministries or Departments or Organizations in the Government of India. The recruitment is done for various posts in Railways, Armed Forces Headquarters, and various Central Government Ministries, departments and offices.