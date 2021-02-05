SSC MTS 2020 Notification to be Released Today at www.ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSC MTS 2020 | Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the notification regarding the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) staff on Friday, February 5. The notification will be made available on the official website of the commission, www.ssc.nic.in . The candidates who are interested in applying for the SSC MTS Exam 2020 must ensure that they are above the age of 18 and have cleared the class 10 High School exams from a recognised school or board. The SSC MTS Exam 2020-21 has been scheduled between July 1 to July 20.

The candidates who belong to unreserved category must be between the age of 18 to 25 years in order to sit for the exam. Here is a look at the age group bracket for different categories:

• Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe: 18 to 30 Years

• Other Backward Class: 18 to 28 Years

• Persons with disabilities (Unreserved): 18 to 35 years

• Persons with disabilities (Other Backward Class): 18 to 38 years

• Persons with disabilities (Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe): 18 to 40 years

SSC MTS 2020- Selection Process

The selection process of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) post is such that the aspirant will first need to clear the Paper 1. Those who manage to clear Paper 1 will then have to sit for Paper 2. The candidates who pass Paper 2 will then be asked to submit their documents for the verification process. Once the verification is done, the person will be offered the job.

SSC MTS 2020- Exam Format

Paper 1 of the SSC MTS Exam 2020-21 will be a computer-based test. This paper will include questions from general English, general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude and general awareness. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 in this exam and the duration will be one and a half hour.

The next exam which is Paper 2 will be a descriptive one. In this exam the candidate will have to write a Short Essay/ Letter in English or any other language that is included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. This paper will only be of 50 marks and the duration will be half an hour. The qualifying marks for this paper for the unreserved category will be 40%.