SSC MTS 2021 Exam Starting From July 5

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the schedule for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar Exam 2021. As per the official notification, the exam dates have been released are for the paper 1 examination for SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Exam 2021. The exams will start on July 5, 2022 and will continue till July 22, 2022. Those interested can still register themselves for the exams. Applicants can go to the official website ssc.nic.in to register till April 30 by 11:00 pm.

The exam is for the 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 vacancies of Havaldar. Post the closure of SSC MTS Havaldar registration window, application correction window will be opened. Registered candidates will be able to edit their application by paying a certain fee between May 5 and May 9, 2022. Candidate must note that the exam will be computer-based and will be conducted in July 2022.

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2021 Exam: Total vacancy

Total vacancies-7301

MTS vacancies- 3698

Havaldar vacancies-3603

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2021 Exam: How to apply?

SSC MTS, Havaldar notification: Here’s a step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to get themselves registered to generate login credentials

Step 3: Use the credentials to login to the portal

Step 4: Application form will be displayed on the screen, fill the form and upload all tyeh required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee before submitting the exam

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2021 Exam: Eligibility Criteria

Age: Indian nationals in the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for SSC MTS. While for the SSC Havaldar post, candidates must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Cut- off date for age is as on January 1, 2022.

Education: Candidates are required to have a basic educational qualification, which is Matric or Class 10 pass from a recognized board.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.