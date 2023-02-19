The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date to apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 or SSC MTS 2023. The application process, which was scheduled to close on February 17, will now continue till February 24. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in to register themselves and apply for the same.

The official notice reads, ‘The Commission has decided to extend the closing date for receipt of an online application for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 to 24-02-2023. Accordingly, other important dates have also been changed.’

The commission has also revised the schedule for other exam-related activities.

As per revised dates, the last date and time for receiving online application is February 24, 11 am and the last date and time for online payment is February 26, 11 pm.

The last date for generating challan is also February 26. The deadline for payment through challan is February 27. The application form correction window will be available from February 2 to 3, SSC said.

SSC MTS 2022 Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply’ link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, click on the link that reads, ‘Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022’.

Step 5: Register yourself and proceed with the application form.

Step 6: Once done, click on the submit option.

Step 7: Candidates are requested to take a printout of the same for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12,523 posts.

It must further be noted that applicants can pay their application fee and generate offline challan till 26 February. Applicants belonging to the general, OBC and EWS category must pay Rs 100 as their application fee, whereas female applicants and Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) applicants and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are excluded from this payment

