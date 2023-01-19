SSC MTS 2023 Notification Released, Apply Online for More Than 11,000 MTS, Havaldar Posts

The Staff Selection Commission released the schedule of the Multi-Tasking (Non-technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2022 on January 18. The notification shared by the Commission states that there are approximately 10,880 vacancies for MTS and 529 posts open for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

The SSC is looking to hire for non-gazetted, non-ministerial posts in various Ministries, Departments, and Offices of the Government of India. The last date for the submission of online applications, which began on Thursday, has been declared as February 17.

The computer-based examination is set to be held in April. The timetable and information regarding the city/centre of examination for the candidates will be available two weeks before the exam on the websites of the Regional Office concerned of the Commission.

Eligibility

Age Limit- The age limit has been capped at a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN. For the post of Havaldar in CBIC and some vacancies of MTS, the upper limit is 27 years.

Education qualification- In order to appear for the upcoming exam, interested candidates should have at least passed their Class 10 exams from any recognised board or institution.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100 to successfully submit their application. However, women, SC/ST candidates, Persons with Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation can apply free of cost. While the last date for making an online payment is February 19, those paying via a challan offline can make the payment till February 20. Following this, the window for application form correction and online payment of correction charges will be open from February 23 to 24.

For making corrections and resubmitting the first time, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200, while for modifying the application a second time, they will have to pay Rs 500.

Selection Process

Apart from a Computer-based Examination, which will be conducted in two sessions and in 15 languages, candidates will also have to give the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those applying for the post of Havaldar will also have to give a Physical Standard Test (PST).

