SSC MTS Exam 2020: Check Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Syllabus

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has already closed the registration process for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) examination 2020 which will be conducted from July 1 to 20. The SSC MTS Tier 1 exam 2020 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various centres across the country.

Those securing minimum qualifying marks in the Tier I exam will further be required to appear in the Tier II exam. The Tier 2 exam is a descriptive paper. The commission has already mentioned the exam pattern for the SSC MTS exam 2020 as well as other important details in the official notification. The same are provided below.

1. The question paper will have multiple choice questions from four sections- General English, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude and General Awareness.

2. Each section will have 25 questions and the total number of questions will be 100.

3. The total marks will be 100 and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

4. The questions will be set in both English & Hindi except for English section.

5. The exam duration will be 90 minutes.

6. Marks scored by candidates in Paper-I will be calculated by the normalization formula as it will be conducted in multiple session

The question asked will be comprised of the basics of the language, vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage.The test will include questions from similarities and differences, space visualization, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, figure classification, arithmetical number series and non-verbal series.The syllabus of Numerical Aptitude for Tier 1 exam covers number systems, computation of whole numbers, decimals and fractions and the relationship between numbers, fundamental arithmetical operations, percentages, ratio and proportion, averages, interest, profit and loss, discount, use of tables and graphs, mensuration, time and distance, ratio and time and time and work.Questions will be asked from India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to sports, history, culture, geography, economic scene, general polity including Indian Constitution, and scientific research.

1. Tier 2 will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks.

2. The exam will be conducted in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode.

3. Candidates will have to write a short essay/letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.

4. The exam duration will be 30 minutes.

For more details, candidates can read the official notification here:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_mts_05022021.pdf