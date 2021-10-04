SSC MTS Exam 2021: Here Are Some Crucial Instructions to Keep in Mind

The SSC MTS 2021 examination for the recruitment of multi-tasking staff will be conducted soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The candidates, who plan to take the exam, have only a few more days to prepare for it. The admit cards of the candidates have already been released by the board. The qualified candidates will be appointed to the posts of MTS in various Departments and Ministries of the Government of India. The SSC MTS exam will be conducted across the country from October 5 to November 2. For more information regarding the examination, candidates can visit the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in

According to the information, the Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) had released SSC MTS 2021 official notification on February 5, 2021. The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff (in Pay Level - 1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories.

SSC MTS EXAM 2021: Important instructions

The board prepares a merit list of the candidates based on paper 1 of the MTS recruitment Exam. While taking the exam, the candidates should be very careful and aware of the negative marking in the exam. For each wrong answer, marks will be deducted, and consequently, the candidate will fall behind in merit. So it becomes really important for the candidates that if you do not know the answer, do not attempt the question. When you have finished writing your exam and if you still have some time left, try to answer the questions you skipped the first time. It will save your time and will save you from losing marks unnecessarily.

Important date:

The SSC MTS exam will be conducted across the country from 5 October 2021 to 2 November 2021.

