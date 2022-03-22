SSC MTS Notification 2021 Today at ssc.nic.in, Know How 10th Pass Can Get Govt Jobs

SSC MTS Notification 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the notification for Multitasking Staff (MTS) 2021 notification today at ssc.nic.in. The application process will begin today and candidates will be allowed to fill forms online till April 30.

SSC MTS jobs are for class 10 passed students who wish to get a post in government departments. The SSC MTS posts aim at filling non-technical posts including cleaner, watchman among others.

SSC MTC notification 2021: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply for the post. The upper age limit is capped at 25 years, however, candidates from reserved categories will get relaxation in the upper age limit.

Education: Applicants should be at least a 10th pass to be eligible to apply for the job.

SSC MTC notification 2021: Selection process

To be selected for the posts, candidates have to clear multiple tests including the tier-1 exam which will be a computer-based exam. Those who pass tier-1 will be called for the tier-2 exam which will be a descriptive test. In tier 1 exam, SSC will adopt normalisation score method to release merit for the tier-2 exam. The tier-2 exam will only be qualifying in nature. To pass tier-2 one needs to get at least 40 per cent marks, fr reserved category students the marks needed are 35 per cent.

