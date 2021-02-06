SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2021: Key Points For Candidates to Know

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment today on its official website - www.ssc.nic.in. The examination is conducted for the selection of multi-tasking staff (non-technical category) in several ministries and organisations. For the candidates to apply for this vacancy, the minimum educational qualification required is a Class 10 pass. Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) of Staff Selection Commission is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post. All those candidates who wish to apply for the SSC MTS exam can find the relevant details at the official website.

SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2021: Age Limit

On the basis of the notification released in 2019, candidates’ age should be between 18 to 25 years. As per the notification, it was also informed that permissible relaxation will be given categories wise.

​SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2021: Exam Pattern

• The recruitment process will be based on the computer-based test and a descriptive paper. The online test will be held in July.

• The computer-based test will cover questions from Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness and General Intelligence and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

• In the Descriptive paper, candidates will be asked to write a short letter/essay in languages of their choices. The exam is to check the language skills of the candidate in view of the aforesaid job requirements.

• MTS vacancies are notified by the SSC later.

• All the candidates who are yet to acquire the educational qualification needed to apply for this recruitment are also eligible to appear for the exam.

• Candidates can select three different examination centres as per their choices. SSC will be liable to schedule the exam on the availability and priority basis.

• Once the examination is over, SSC will release the answer keys. Candidates would be able to challenge the answer keys in case any discrepancy is found.