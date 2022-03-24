SSC MTS Registrations Begin, Exam Likely in July: Know Paper Pattern, Syllabus

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has inviting applications for the post of multi-tasking (non-technical) staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN). The registration window opened on March 22 and the last date to apply is April 30. As per the notice available on the official website of the commission — ssc.nic.in, the paper I will be held tentatively in July this year and the paper II date will be notified later.

The ones who are applying for the post must start preparing at the earliest to clear the test. Let’s look at the examination pattern and the syllabus of the SSC MTS exam:

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022: Examination Pattern

The competitive examination will be divided into three different sections —

Paper 1 is going to be a computer-based examination in which the candidates have to answer objective questions in 90 minutes. The time limit for people opting for scribe is 120 minutes. For every correct answer, they’ll be given one mark and for every wrong answer, a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be there.

After paper I, candidates appearing for the post of Havaldar will have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). However, this phase is exempted for the candidates appearing for the post of MTS.

Next, candidates who have qualified paper 1 will need to sit for paper 2 which is going to be descriptive in nature. In this, candidates will have to write long-form essay or letter in English. The time limit for persons other than opting for scribe is 45 minutes and for them, it is 60 minutes. Paper 2 will be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022: Syllabus

Paper 1 (Computer-based Examination)

The paper will have four sections each with equal weightage.

General English

The first part will have 25 questions that will assess the knowledge of the English language. It’ll consist of finding errors, fill in the blanks, synonyms, antonyms, spelling/detecting misspelled words, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, improvement of sentences and comprehension passage.

General Intelligence & Reasoning

In this section, candidates will get questions related to number & alphabetical series, coding-decoding, analogy, odd one out, syllogism, directions sense, ranking, non-verbal:paper folding & cutting, mirror image, embedded or complete the image, counting figure, blood relations, matrix, mathematical calculations, words order according to the dictionary.

Numerical Aptitude

In the third section of the paper, the multiple-choice questions will be asked from general mathematics to test the knowledge of the candidate. The questions will be based on number system/HCF/LCM, percentage, average, time and work, profit and loss, ratio, mixture, time speed distance, compound interest, simple interest, geometry, mensuration, trigonometry and algebra.

General Awareness

This section will include questions from current affair, geography, history, science, political science and other topics related to India and the world.

Paper 2 (Descriptive Paper)

This exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Candidates will have to write a short essay or letter in English, Hindi or any other regional language. The purpose of Paper 2 is to assess the understanding and language knowledge of the candidate. One can write the answer in English, Hindi or any other language mentioned in Schedule VIII of the constitution.

