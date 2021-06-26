SSC Postpones MTS, Delhi Police SI, CAPF Exams Over Covid-19

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, June 25, postponed the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination (Paper-I) 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams were scheduled to take place between July 1 and July 20. Similarly, the Paper-II for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) that were scheduled to be conducted on July 12 has also been postponed by the SSC. The SI and CAPF exams have been postponed twice now as they were originally scheduled to be held on March 1 this year.

The SSC, in its notice, said, “[The] fresh dates of the postponed examinations will be announced by the Commission in due course.” The commission has also advised the candidates to frequently visit the official website for further updates.

The MTS Paper-1 now remains pending indefinitely even as the Paper-II for qualifying students from the first round is scheduled to be held on November 21 this year.

It is being speculated that the MTS Paper-I will now be held after the SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) and CGL (Combined Graduate Level) exams. The SSC usually issues admit cards to students seven days before the MTS exams.

Through the MTS examinations, the SSC fills the Group C non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts in the various ministries, departments, and offices of the central government across the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic, since March 2020, has been forcing the postponement and, in some cases, cancellation of exams to keep the candidates safe. Recently, the central government announced the cancellation of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. The decision was followed by state governments cancelling the papers of their respective school boards.

Moreover, several state governments, particularly in the South, are urging the Centre to also cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions into medical colleges.

