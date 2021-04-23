SSC Postpones Paper-II of SI in Delhi Police/CAPF Exam 2019

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the postponement of paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Exam 2019 due to the concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in the Country. The exam which was scheduled to be held on May 8 has now been canceled till the further orders. The new schedule will be released after reviewing the pandemic situation in the country.

The official notification regarding the postponement of the Paper- II of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, and CISF exam 2019 examination was released by SSC on its official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can read the same here.

SSC has announced the recruitment of SI in Delhi Police/CAPF and ASI in CISF in October 2019. Paper 1 was conducted from December 9 to December 13, 2019and December 30, 2019, in which a total of 2,63,904 candidates appeared. Out of the total, 4,035 female candidates and 41,888 male aspirants have scored the minimum qualifying marks. They are eligible to take the Paper-II of Delhi Police SI exam 2019.

Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper-II exam 2019: Exam Scheme

Paper-II will havemultiple-choice type questions from English language and comprehension. A total of 200 questions will be asked from error recognition, filling in the blanks using verbs, prepositions, articles, vocabulary, spellings, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, sentence completion, phrases and idiomatic use of words andcomprehension. The examinees will be given a time duration of 2 hours. Each question will carry 1 mark weightagei.e, total marks will be 100. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong attempt.

Candidates qualifying the Paper-II will be further called for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). For more details, aspirants are advised to go through the official notification. Read the official notification here.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here