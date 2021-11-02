SSC Postpones Result Declaration of Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Delhi Police Constable result 2020 on December 15, The result for Constable (Executive) – Male and Female will be declared on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. It was earlier scheduled to be released on October 31. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5846 posts.

“Candidates of Constable (Executive) – Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 may note that the result of the said examination which was scheduled to be declared on 31-10-2021 will now be declared on 15-12-2021 due to unavoidable reasons" read the official notice.

Also read| SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Status Released For Central Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of SSC

Step 2. On the homepage, click on SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 link

Step 3. Enter your log in details such as application number and password. Submit

Step 4. Your SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result and download the page for further use

Read| TCS to Capgemini: Top Firms are Hiring Fresh Graduates

The application process for Delhi Police Constable took place between August 1 and September 7, 2020. The computer-based exam was conducted from November 27 to December 16, 2020. The minimum number of marks needed to qualify for the written exam (without adding NCC bonus marks) is 35 per cent. The cut-off for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories is 30 per cent and for ex-servicemen, it is 25 per cent.

SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020: What’s next

Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for the physical standard test followed by the physical efficiency test (PET). The physical test will include racing, long jump, and high jump. A candidate who pass all three rounds will be appointed as Delhi Police Constable. As per the rules by SSC, the height of male candidates must be a minimum 170 cm, while the height of female candidates must be at least 157 cm.

SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary between the pay range of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 with a Grade Pay of Rs 2000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.