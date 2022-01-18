SSC Postpones Selection Post Exam Due to State Polls

The Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) has decided to postpone the selection post (phase-9) examination. The exam was scheduled to be held for February 2 to 10, however, due to assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, the recruitment exams has been postponed for the said areas. The candidates who have been allotted examination centres in the three states will have to wait for the announcement of the rescheduled dates. UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab will have state assembly elections over the course of February and March.

“Due to the announcement of General Elections (Legislative Assembly) in five States, the Commission has decided to postpone the Selection Post Examinations, (Phase-IX), 2021,” SSC stated in a notice issued on January 17. Candidates can find the notice at the official website ssc.nic.in. “The rescheduled SSC selection post exam date for the affected students will be announced in due course of time,” the SSC further mentioned.

The SSC Phase 9 exams 2021 will be held in a computer-based test mode at centres across India. The selection posts exams are conducted for different government posts including physiotherapist, junior engineer, scientific, analyst, assistant and botanical assistant.

The Commission will announce fresh dates for the postponed exam in these three states in the coming days. Affected candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

The Phase 9 recruitment drive is aimed at filling up a total of 3261 vacancies for the posts of chargeman, accountant, junior seed analyst, head clerk, sub-editor, MTS, driver, scientific assistant, librarian, conservation assistant technical, among others. SSC will conduct the Phase 9 examination as per schedule in all other states from February 2 to 10.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Combined State Engineering Services examination for the Assistant Engineer post was also postponed. The UPPSC AE exam 2022 was scheduled for January 27, now postponed to April 17. Additionally, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) also postponed the mains exam for the assistant curator, assistant conservator, which was scheduled to be conducted on January 17.

