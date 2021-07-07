SSC Result Calendar: Check Result Dates for JHT, CPO

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a list of result dates for various exams that have been held in the recent past. Those candidates who had appeared for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-II), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II), and Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) can check the tentative date of their result on the official website.

Tentative result dates announced by SSC

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator examination, 2020 (Paper-II) - July 15

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination, 2018 final result - September 30

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination, 2019 (Tier-II) - September 30

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) examination, 2019 (Paper-II) - November 30

The results of these examinations have been due for quite sometime. The candidates who had appeared for the exam have been demanding the authorities to declare the results at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also revised the dates for few examinations:

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF examination (Paper-II), 2019- July 26

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination (Tier-I), 2020 (for left over candidates) - August 4 to 12

Combined Graduate level examination (Tier-I), 2020 - August 13 to 24

The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) examination (Paper-I) 2020, which was scheduled between July 1 and 20, and sub-inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II) 2020 that was to be conducted on July 12 have been postponed till further notice.

