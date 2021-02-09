SSC Releases CAPF SI 2018 DME Result at ssc.nic.in; 2557 Qualify

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Central Armed Police Force Sub-Inspectors Detailed Medical Examination, 2018, result on is official website -ssc.nic.in. The SSC CAPF SI DME result 2018 is released inpdf form which candidates can download to view. The result contains the name of the DME qualified candidates separately for male and female category. A total of 2557 candidates have passed the SSC CAPF SI DME 2018 out of which 258 are female candidates and 2299 are male candidates. Those qualifying the SSC CAPF SI 2018 DME will be further called for document verification.

The official statement of SSC reads, “All the 2557 candidates who have qualified in the Medical Examination will be called for the Document Verification by the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission”.

How to check SSC CAPF SI DME result 2018:

Step 1. SSC CAPF SI medical exam result 2018 is available at ssc.nic.in

Step 2. Once you go to the homepage of SSC, go for the Result tab and click on CAPF section

Step 3. Click on the link for the category wise result of recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018

Step 4. The SSC CAPF DME 2018 qualified candidates’ list will be opened, search for your name and roll number

The direct link to check the SSC CAPF DME result is provided here

List of male candidates: LIST-2_male_sicpo18_08022021.pdf (ssc.nic.in)

List of female candidates: LIST-1_female_sicpo18_08022021.pdf (ssc.nic.in)

The commission has also released the category-wise number of qualified candidates which can be checked by clicking here

writeup_sicpo2018_08022021.pdf (ssc.nic.in)

The commissionconducted the CAPF SI exam 2018 for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF. Paper 1 for the same was conducted from March 12 to 16, 2019 and the result was declared on May 25, 2019. Paper 2 was conducted on September 27, 2019, and the result was declared on February 3, 2020.