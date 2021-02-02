SSC Releases CHSL 2019 Tier 2 Admit Card at sscsr.gov.in, Direct Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 2 exam admit card for souther region at its regional website at sscsr.gov.in. SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card can be downloaded by using the registered user id and password. The Commission has also released the CHSL 2019 Tier 2 application status link for the eastern and north-eastern region. The admit card link for other regions will be activated soon. The Commission will conduct the CHSL 2019 tier 2 exam February 14 onwards at multiple centres across the country. Only those will be able to download the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 hall ticket who have qualified the Tier 1 exam.

How to download SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 hall ticket for Southern region:

Step 1: Visit the regional website of Staff Selection Commission, Southern region, Chennai at sscsr.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to know the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 reporting time, date and place of examination

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, enter the registration id and date of birth

Step 4: SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 2 e-call letter will be displayed

Candidates can also download the same from direct link from here.

As per the official statement of SSC, aspirants can only download the CHSL Tier-2 admit card for once as downloading duplicate admit card for multiple times will be blocked from the commission.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will have two descriptive paper - Paper 1 will be Essay writing and paper 2 will be letter/application writing. The total marks will be 100 and the time duration is 1 hour. Candidates qualifying the CHSL Tier 2 will be further called for skill test.

SSC had conducted the CHSL tier 1 exam in March and October 2020. The result was declared on February 15, 2021, and a total of 44856 candidates have qualified the exam.