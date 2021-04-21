SSC Releases Delhi Police SI, CAPF’s Final Result 2018: Here’s How You Can Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)has declared the final result for Delhi Police Sub-inspector (SI) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Exam 2018. The Delhi Police SI and CAPF final result 2018 is available in pdf format on the commission’s official website at ssc.nic.in. A total of 2,557 candidates were shortlisted for the document verification process.

After completion of all stages of SI and CAPF recruitment as per notice and based on the merit-cum-preference of posts/force, 161 female and 1,272 male candidates have been finally selected for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Step 1: Visit the homepage of SSC or write ssc.nic.inin the search bar of any browser

Step 2: Once on the homeage, go to the result tab available on the top right corner

Step 3: Click on the result link for ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2018 Male/Female list’

Step 4: The SSC Delhi Police SI and CAPFresult pdf will be displayed, search for name and roll number in the list

Step 5: Also, download a copy of the result for future reference

Result for female candidates

Result for male candidates

The commission has also released the category-wise minimum qualifying marks as well as category-wise breakups of selected candidates on its official website. Candidates can check the same here.

The detailed marks of all the selected and non-selected candidates will be released on the website on April 26 and will be available to download till May 15.

