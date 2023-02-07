The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam calendar for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-I examination and the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 2 exam. Candidates who registered for the exam can check the schedule at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the latest update, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022 will be held from March 9 and conclude on March 21. While the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on March 2 and end on March 7. “The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” reads the notice.

SSC 2023 CGL, CHSL Exam Schedule: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2. Search and click on the link that reads – ‘Schedule of Examination’ that is available on the homepage.

Step 3. On the new page, check the SSC CGL and SSC CHSL 2022 exam dates.

Step 5. Save, download, and take a printout of it.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination will be held for recruitment to the group C posts that is Lower Divisional Clerk or Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various ministries, departments, offices of the government of India and various constitutional, statutory bodies, tribunals, among others. There are about 4,500 vacancies for the above exam.

SSC closed the CHSL application correction facility on January 10. The CHSL tier 1 exam will examine candidates’ general intelligence, quantitative aptitude (Basic arithmetic skill), general awareness, and English language.

The Combined Graduate Level or CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 is being conducted to fill up various group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ posts in different ministries, departments, organisations of the government of India, and various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, tribunals, and others.

The commission conducted the CGL tier 1 exam from December 1 to December 13 last year and the results are expected soon. The SSC CGL exam is held in three rounds. Candidates who are shortlisted are eligible to appear in consecutive rounds.

Those appearing for the CGL tier 2 exams must remember that the exam will be in online computer-based test (CBT) mode. The SSC CGL tier 2 exam will be based on – general studies (finance and economics), quantitative ability, statistics, English language, and comprehension.

Read all the Latest Education News here