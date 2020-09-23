SSC Releases Revised Exam Calendar for 2020-21 on ssc.nic.in, Check Dates of CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS and Other Exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised tentative exam calendar for 2020-21 on its website ssc.nic.in. The exams dates for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL), 2019 Tier-I for left-over candidates have also been announced by the commission.

Dates for other pending exams of 2019, including Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Junior Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts, Stenographer Grade 'C'& 'D' have also been released by the SSC on its website.

As per the revised calendar, SSC CGL for 2019 Tier-I for left-over candidates will be conducted between October 12, 2020 and October 26, 2020. The Tier II exam will be held from November 2 to November 5.

SSC Junior Engineer recruitment exam 2019 paper 1 will be conducted from October 27 to October 30.

The Selection Post/ Phase- VIII 2020 exam will be conducted from November 6 to November 10.

The SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' recruitment exam 2019 will be held between November 16 and November 18, 2020.

The recruitment exam for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator 2020 will be held on November 19.

The Commission will be conducting the CGL 2019 Tier III exam on November 22, 2020. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Forces Exam, 2020 paper 1 exam 2020 will be held from November 23 to November 26.

The exam for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police 2020 will be from November 27 to December 14.

The Junior Engineering recruitment exam 2019 Paper - II will be conducted on January 31, 2021.

The SSC CHSL Tier 2, 2019 and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam 2020 paper II will be on February 14, 2021.

The Junior Engineer 2020 Paper I exam will be conducted from March 22 to March 25, 2021. The advertisement for the recruitment exam will be released by the Commission on October 1, 2020.

The exam for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF 2019 Paper II will be conducted on March 26, 2020.

The SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' exam 2020 will be conducted between March 29 and March 31, 2021. The advertisement will be released by the SSC on October 10, 2020.

The SSC CHGL 2020 Tier-I exam will be from April 12 to April 27, 2021. The recruitment notification will be released on November 6, 2020

The SSC CGL 2020 exam Tier-I will be conducted from May 29 to June 7, 2021. The recruitment advertisement will be out on December 21, 2020.

The SI, CAPF 2020 Paper II recruitment exam will be held on July 12, 2021.

The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff exam 2020 Paper 1 exam will be conducted between July 1 and July 20, 2021. The advertisement will be released on February 2, 2021.

The SSC GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2020 will be held from August 2 to August 25, 2021. The advertisement will be released on March 25, 2021.