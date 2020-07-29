SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Available at mahresult.nic.in: How to Download Mark Sheet Online

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Released | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the results for class 10 examinations on July 29 at 11am and activated the result links across portals at 1pm. Students can check the Maharashtra 10th Result 2020 on boards official websites including: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. All candidates will be asked to enter their hall ticket number and registration id for checking the score.

Candidates are advised to download their marksheet from the official website once the results are out. After taking a printout of the MSBSHSE 10th Result 2020 marksheet, students should check the details mentioned on the marksheet with that of the admit card. A marksheet carries basic details like name of the student, school name, roll number, date of birth and father’s name. In case there is any error, please get in touch with the board authorities.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Break up of Statistics

Total candidates appeared - 15,84,264

Total Passed candidates - 15,75,103

Overall pass percentage - 95.30%

Total no of girls passed - 7,34,491

Total no of boys passed - 8,40,612

Girls' pass percentage - 97.91%

Boys' pass percentage - 93.90%

Repeaters

Total appeared - 1,81,565

Passed candidates - 1,79,264

Passing percentage - 75.86%

Private

Total appeared - 42309

Passing percentage - 83.75%

Students can directly check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 on News18 by registering below:

Students can download their mark sheet by following these steps:

Step 1: Type the name of the website on search bar or simply click on the link here mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org.SSC.

Step 2: An active link will appear on the screen, click on it

Step 3: Enter the asked details in the box and press enter

Step 4: Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 will open in a new page

Step 5: Download or take a print out of your Maharashtra 10th Result 2002

In order to pass, students will need to score a minimum of 33% in each subject.

It must be noted that the Maharashtra State Board Exam for class 10 was held from March 3 to March 23. Only the Geography exam could not be conducted due to the nationwide lockdown. Students will be awarded average marks for the same as the board has cancelled the paper.

Originally, the board had to release the result on June 10, but due to repeated extension of lockdowns the same got delayed

Those who are unable to or cannot check the result on the website can get their result through SMS. In order to get the result on the phone one needs to type MH (exam name) (Seat No.) and send it to 57766.

Last year, the class 10 Maharashtra State Board Exam Results were declared on June 3.

Meanwhile, the board has already announced the results for class 12 on July 16.