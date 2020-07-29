SSC Result 2020 Released: Girls Outshine Boys in Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exams; Konkan Tops Among Districts

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the SSC Result 2020. The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2020 was first announced in a press conference at around 11am, followed by the declaration of the result on the official website at mahresults.nic.in at 1pm. Meanwhile, the students can also check their Maharashtra Board Matric Result 2020 on other websites such as maharashtraeducation.com or examresults.net.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Statistics

Total candidates appeared - 15,84,264

Total Passed candidates - 15,75,103

Overall pass percentage - 95.30%

Total no of girls passed - 7,34,491

Total no of boys passed - 8,40,612

Girls' pass percentage - 97.91%

Boys' pass percentage - 93.90%

Repeaters

Total appeared - 1,81,565

Passed candidates - 1,79,264

Passing percentage - 75.86%

Private

Total appeared - 42309

Passing percentage - 83.75%

This year, at least 17 lakh students have appeared for the Maharashtra Board SSC or Class 10 Exams. The Maharashtra Board initially scheduled to conduct the SSC exams from March 3 to March 23. Some of the exams were later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Maharashtra Board initially decided to postpone the remaining paper for Geography, it was later decided by the state board to cancel the pending exam. As the Maharashtra Board has already clarified, the MSBSHSE will calculate the marks for geography paper based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam that were already conducted.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020: Here's how to check -

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in and click on the link for “SSC Examination Result 2020”

Step 2: Login using the key credentials including roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Verify your scores and take a printout

Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on SMS

Since the website might experience some delay due to the heavy traffic, the students can also check their result by sending an SMS to obtain SSC or Class 10 exam results.

To get the result, type MH (exam name) (Seat No.) and send it to 57766.