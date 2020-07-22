SSC Revised Calendar 2020: Staff Selection Commission Releases New Dates for CHSL, JE, CGL Exam at ssc.nic.in

SSC Revised Calendar 2020 | The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown has forced various boards and exam commissions to postpone or cancel the scheduled recruitment process and examinations. Now, as the country is back to its normal routine keeping safety protocols in mind, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also issued a revised academic calendar on its official website at ssc.nic.in.

The re-scheduled dates of the pending recruitment tests include SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC JE and Delhi Police Constable examinations for the year. According to the new schedule announced by the SSC, these pending exams will be held in the month of October, November and December 2020.

Revised Schedule for various SSC recruitment examination-

SSC CHSL Examination: SSC will hold the Combined Higher Secondary Level examination (Tier-I) for left-over candidates from 2019 recruitment on October 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 26.

SSC Junior Engineer: The recruitment examination 2019 for SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) (Paper-I) will be conducted from October 27 to 30.

SSC CGL Examination: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination (Tier-II) 2019 will be held from November 2 to 5.

SSC Selection Posts: The examination for Selection Posts (Phase-VIII) for recruitment year 2020 will be held on November 6, 9 and 10.

SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' examination: The test for recruitment year 2019 will be held from November 16 to 18.

Meanwhile, SSC will conduct the recruitment exams for selecting candidates on the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination (Paper-I) on November 19. The Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs examination (Paper-I) will be held from November 23 to 26.

SSC will hold the Constable (Executive) recruitment exam for selection in Delhi Police on November 27, 30, December 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 14.

Interested candidates can read the detailed notification on the link.