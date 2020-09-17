SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2020 Released; Check Important Dates at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised exam calendar for various exams for the year 2020-2021. The SSC will conduct the exam for various posts including Selection Posts, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Engineer, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and, Combined Graduate Level, Combined Higher Secondary Level and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical). The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from March to June but got delayed due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The notification for SSC Selection Post 8 Recruitment, SSC SI Delhi Police SSCC JHT and SSC CAPFs has been already released on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The exams for these posts will be conducted in October and November. The revised schedule for other examinations will be released on September 22 on the official website. The official notification regarding the same has been updated on the ssc.nic.in. The link for official notification is also provided here.

The SSC will also provide the link to change the exam centres and city preferences for the applicants of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2019 between September 18 to 20. Candidates who want to change their exam city preferences will have to log in using their registration number and password/ date of birth on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The link for the notice is given here.

Recently, SSC has declared the revised result for Selection Post Phase VII 2019 for the post of Sub Inspector (Fire) on the official website. The result of 970 candidates has been updated in pdf format. Candidates who appeared for the Selection Post Phase VII 2019 exam can check their result by downloading the pdf. The qualified candidates have been asked to submit the required documents to Regional Office i.e. SSC (NR) by September 25, 2020.