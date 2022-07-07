SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022-23 Out, Know Key Dates for Recruitment Exams

The Staff Selection Commission has released a revised the SSC exams calendar 2022-23. SSC has now changed the notification dates for various posts including constable driver, head constable AWO/TPO, SI, scientific assistant, JHT, MTS, JE, stenographer, MTS and constable executive. Students can check the tentative dates for various SSC exams from the new calendar available on the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Apart from this, the commission has also released the notification dates for SSC CGL and CHSL 2022. As per the new calendar, SSC will hold the combined graduate level exam (CGL)-2022 tier 1 in December this year with notification to be out on September 10. The combined higher secondary level tier-I (CHSL)-2022 preliminary exams is scheduled for March next year and the notification for the same will be out on November 5 this year.

Furthermore, the recruitment for the posts of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles examination, 2022 are scheduled for June 2023 whereas for the junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts) examination, 2022 (paper-I) will take place in November this year.

SSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022-23: How to Check

Candidates can download the complete schedule from the site of SSC by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Open the official website of SSC

Step 2: In the notification section, look for the notification of July 06 that reads, “Revised Calendar of SSC Examinations for the year 2022-23”

Step 3: Click on the link and download the pdf for further use.

The candidates preparing for various SSC examinations must note that the commission will hold all the mentioned tests in the computer-based mode. Therefore, candidates are advised to take mock tests of CBE before the actual examination.

