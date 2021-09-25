SSC Selection Post Notification 2021 Out for 3261 Posts, Applications Begin

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for multiple selection posts. The application process has begun and will remain open till October 25. Interested can apply at ssc.nic.in within the deadline. The last date to pay the fee is October 28 till 11:30 pm. Candidates can pay challan through the bank till November 1. The recruitment exam will be held in January or February. The exact dates are not yet out. A total of 3261 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

To be selected for the posts, candidates will have to clear computer-based exams consisting of objective type multiple-choice questions. There will be three different exams, depending on the post as well as educational qualification. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Those who clear the exam will be called for skill tests. The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards in each component of the Examination taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

SSC Selection Post: Exam Pattern

SSC Selection Post: Eligibility

Education: The education qualification varies as per posts, class 10 pass is the minimum qualification. There are some jobs for class 12 pass as well and the highest qualification needed is graduation.

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age for most posts has been capped at 30, however, for reserved category candidates, the age relaxation will be offered as per the govt norms.

SSC Selection Post: How to apply

The application process is divided into two parts. In the first One-time registration, process candidates are required to fill up information including basic details, contact details, uploading of the scanned images of passport size, photograph and signature. In the second stage, candidates will have to log in, fill forms and upload documents. Applications are open at ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post: Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and ESM categories as well as women will be exempted from paying fee.

