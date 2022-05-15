SSC Selection Post Phase 10: Apply for 2065 posts at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting job applications for Selection Post phase X/2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —ssc.nic.in. The online application process has already started on May 12. Applicants can apply till June 13, as per the official notification. Candidates must note that dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction will be activated between June 20 and June 24, 2022.

The computer-based test for the job vacancies will take place in the month of August 2022. The official dates for the exam are yet to release. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2065 vacancies will be filled across the country.

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022: Selection process

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2065 vacancies across the country. “Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions,” reads the official notification.

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022: Eligibility Criteria:

Education: Candidate must have done class 10th (High School) Exam in Any Recognized Board in India. Further they must have done class 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India and their gradation must have be done from a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from any recognized university.

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should register themselves for the SSC Candidates Portal

Step 3: In the next step, log in and apply for Phase X 2022 exam

Step 4: Fill in all required details in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page of application form and take a printout for future references

SSC Phase 10 Selection Post 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates can pay the application fee online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards, or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes(ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

