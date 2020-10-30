SSC Selection Post Phase VIII Admit Cards 2020 Released, Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published SSC Phase VIII Examintion 2020 admit cards. The SSC Selection Post Phase VIII Admit Card 2020 are available of the respective regional website. The examintions will be conducted to recruit candidates for 1,355 vacancies.

The Commission will conduct SSC Selection Post Phase VIII Exam 2020 from November 6 to November 8. The examination for Bihar region are scheduled to begin from December 14. The examination dates have been shifted due to the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

All candidates who have filled up their application forms are advised to download the hall ticket number by typing in their registration number and date of birth. Candidate should carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certification. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

SSC Selection Post Phase VIII Admit Cards 2020: Steps to download the hall ticket number

Step 1: Enter the name of the regional website of SSC

Step 2: Under latest announcement, click on ‘SSC Selection Post Phase VIII Exam 2020’ active link

Step 3: Now, a new page will appear

Step 4: Read all the terms and conditions carefully and click on I agree box and click on submit button

Step 5: Enter registration number, father’s name, date of birth and select subject from the drop down

Step 6: You admit card will appear on your device

Candidates must take a printout of the SSC Phase VIII Post 2020 admit card and read all the instructions carefully. Candidates must check their name, father’s name, date of birth, examination name, subject name, subject code, name of the examination centre carefully. Incase of any issue, please get in touch with the officials at the earliest.