SSC Selection Posts Phase VIII Result 2020: Document Verification Deadline Extended Due To Covid-19, Check Details

The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) has extended the deadline to submit documents for recruitment to various posts under Phase VIII 2020 selection. In its notification, the committee mentioned that it has further extended the document verification deadline for the SSC Selection Posts Phase 8 recruitment 2020 till June 15. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the surge in coronavirus cases across the country. The notice regarding the same was uploaded on the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, the commission had extended the last date to submit the essential documents forthe shortlisted candidates inSSC Selection Posts Phase 8 recruitment 2020 till May 31, starting April 30.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection round will have to submit self-attested copies of their educational qualification, experience category, age proof, and age-relaxation documents, if applicable. The documents have to be submitted in hard copy along with a printout of the candidates’ application form. The hard copy has to be posted to regional or sub-regional offices to which the respective post category belongs.

The latest notification also mentions that other provisions and conditions of the result write-up in respect of matriculation level, higher secondary level, and graduation remain unchanged.

The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the computer-based SSC Selection Posts Phase 8 recruitment examination 2020 from November 6 to 10 last year at various centres set up across the country. The exam was conducted on December 14, 2020, in Bihar due to the state Assembly Elections in November. The results for the examinations were declared on April 13, 2021.

Considering the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the selection committee has decided to relax the submission date till later this month.

