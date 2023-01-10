SSC Stenographer Grade C And D Results Declared at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2022 that took place in Computer Based mode. The examination took place on November 17 and 18, 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can download their results directly from the SSC’s official website- ssc.nic.in. The Staff Commission has also released a list of candidates that have qualified for the computer-based examination for skill test. There is a separate list released for Grades C and D.

SSC Stenographer Grade C And D Results: How to Check?

In case students are looking to access the result through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, here is how they can access it.

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Find the result tab on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Click on the Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2022 result link

Step 4: You will be able to access the pdf on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to check their details and save the pdf for future reference.

SSC has also released the cut-off marks for the candidates based on their category. A separate cut-off mark for Garde C and Grade D candidates is also available on the homepage of the official website.

Here are two ways students can check the results. Candidates who appeared for the Stenographer Grade C examination can access the list here, https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST1_09012023.pdf . Further, candidates who appeared for the Stenographer Grade D examination can access the list here, https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST2_09012023.pdf

In case, candidates are looking to check their individual marks, the facility is available to them. They can go to the official website and access the candidate dashboard using their registration no. and registered password, candidates can log in and click on the Result/ Marks tab.

SSC has also said that in regard to the answer keys, they have carefully examined the representations received from the candidates. Modifications will be made wherever necessary before preparing the final Answer Keys. This will be made available on the official website from January 27 to February 10.

