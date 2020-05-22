Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

SSC to Announce Revised Dates for Various Exams after June 1 Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

The Commission was scheduled to announce the revised dates for SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1, SSC JE and SSC Stenographer grade C and D and skill test for CHSL 2018 exam after May 3.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SSC to Announce Revised Dates for Various Exams after June 1 Due to Covid-19 Lockdown
Representative image.

With the central government extending the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has again put off the announcement of the schedules of various examinations.

The commission issued a notification in this regard on the official website. It said that the commission will be assessing the situation on June 1 and then take a decision on exam schedules.

“Keeping in view the above and in continuation to the information provided vide its Notices dated 19/03/2020, 16/04/2020, 24/04/2020 and 04.05.2020, the Commission has decided that the situation will be reviewed on 01.06.2020 before taking a decision regarding announcements of schedules of the examinations of the Commission,” reads the circular.

The SSC has asked aspirants to keep visiting the portal for any new updates. Candidates can also check the notice directly by clicking on the link, here.

The Commission was scheduled to announce the revised dates for SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1, SSC JE and SSC Stenographer grade C and D and skill test for CHSL 2018 exam after May 3.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was initially scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 27. SSC Junior Engineer exam was to be held from 30 March to 2 April, while the SSC Stenographer exam was to be conducted from 5 to 7 May.

Earlier this month, the SSC said that apart from the official website it will be making all official information available on Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading