SSC to Announce Revised Dates for Various Exams after June 1 Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

With the central government extending the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has again put off the announcement of the schedules of various examinations.

The commission issued a notification in this regard on the official website. It said that the commission will be assessing the situation on June 1 and then take a decision on exam schedules.

“Keeping in view the above and in continuation to the information provided vide its Notices dated 19/03/2020, 16/04/2020, 24/04/2020 and 04.05.2020, the Commission has decided that the situation will be reviewed on 01.06.2020 before taking a decision regarding announcements of schedules of the examinations of the Commission,” reads the circular.

The SSC has asked aspirants to keep visiting the portal for any new updates. Candidates can also check the notice directly by clicking on the link, here.

The Commission was scheduled to announce the revised dates for SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1, SSC JE and SSC Stenographer grade C and D and skill test for CHSL 2018 exam after May 3.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was initially scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 27. SSC Junior Engineer exam was to be held from 30 March to 2 April, while the SSC Stenographer exam was to be conducted from 5 to 7 May.

Earlier this month, the SSC said that apart from the official website it will be making all official information available on Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube