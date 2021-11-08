SSC to Have Biometric Verification for Online Exams to Prevent Cheating

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification regarding the exit verification during the computer-based tests of all the recruitment exams. The commission has instructed the candidates to submit their biometric data like photographs and left thumb impression (LTI) before leaving the computer labs after the examination.

The official statement reads, “Candidates of the examinations of the Staff Selection Commission are hereby informed that it has been decided to conduct exit verification of all the candidates.” The commission in its notification dated November 5, 2021, has asked the candidates appearing for computer-based test (CBT) to cooperate in this process.

Earlier, only the entry verifications were used to be conducted during the exam. SSC conducts various exams like Combined Higher Secondary Level exams (CHSLE), Combined Graduate Level exams (CGLE), and stenographer exams, constable GD and others to select suitable candidates for various posts in ministries and other government organisations.

Earlier, a total of 20 students have been debarred from the engineering entrance, JEE Main 2021 for cheating in the exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had debarred the students for a period o three years.

An exam centre in Sonipat, Haryana too was found to be hacked by a coaching centre. The exam centre had allegedly taken Rs 15 lakhs from students to the question paper while the exam was ongoing. Two directors of the exam centre — Affinity Education were arrested by CBI. Later on, seven more were arrested including two lab technicians, one assistant professor, and a peon, all of whom were working at a private college of engineering in Sonipat and were associated with the coaching centre as well.

Not just JEE Main, there has been an alleged paper leak in the NEET 2021 as well. As many as eight people have already been arrested including a candidate who was caught to have cheated in the exam and seven others who helped her in doing so.

