SSC To Release CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 Soon at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to publish the SSC Common Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Answer Key PDF on its official website ssc.nic.in. The CGL exam was conducted online at various centres across India from December 1 to December 13.

SSC CGL is regarded as one of the most important examinations held in India for graduate students to hire individuals for positions in the many ministries and departments of the Government of India, as well as its subordinate offices. This year the SSC aims to fill around 20,000 positions in government departments. Once the answer key is available, candidates may file objections if they discover any errors in the answers. Those who clear the Tier 1 qualifying exam are eligible to sit for the Tier 2 exam, the dates for which will be announced shortly.

The commission will compile a post-by-post list of all Tier 1 candidates who have been shortlisted. The details of the selected applicants will be included in the list, which is due in January or February 2023. All applicants who have been shortlisted will be invited to take the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam. The specifics will be communicated following the announcement of the results.

Those who meet the requirements for Tiers 1 and 2 will also be required to bring original documents and photocopies for the Document Verification round.

The commission is filling Group “B" and Group “C" positions in various ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India through the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2022.

SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: The official website of the SSC will display a link that reads CGL Tier 1 answer key

Step 3: Click on the link, and enter your roll number and date of birth to download the answer key

Step 4: Click on the submit button and wait for the answer key to be downloaded

