SSC to Release Exam Schedule for CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS Exams Today at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to announce the dates for various recruitment examinations on Tuesday. Once announced, the dates will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification released by the Commission last week, it is expected to release the date for Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) exam, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ exam, Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam, and Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff exam.

These examinations were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The notification also mentioned the recruitment examinations for Selection Posts Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination will be held in the months of October and November. The dates of these exams are also expected to be released soon by the SSC on its official website.

The Commission has also allowed the candidates appearing for the recruitment exam to change or modify the test centres. The window was open from September 18 to September 20.

Earlier this month, SSC released the online application for recruitment of Delhi Police constable (executive) male and female. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 5,846 vacancies of which 3,433 are for men and 1,944 are for women. There are 243 vacancies for male constables in the ex-servicemen and others category, and 226 for women in the same category.

The Commission notified that the exam will be conducted in the computer-based mode from November 27 and December 14. It will be held in English and Hindi language only.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable recruitment exam will be objective type and will comprise of 100 questions of 1 mark each. The paper will have four sections – general knowledge and current affairs of 50 marks, reasoning of 25 marks, numerical ability of 15 marks, and computer fundamentals of 10 marks.