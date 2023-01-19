SSIM Hyderabad Begins Application for PGDM Courses, All You Need to Know

The Siva Sivani Institute of Management (SSIM), Secunderabad, Telangana has begun the admission process for full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2023 programmes. Candidates can apply for the SSIM PGDM programmes on the official website of SSIM, Hyderabad, ssim.ac.in. Candidates are advised to go through all the relevant information related to the SSIM Hyderabad PGDM admission process before applying.

SSIM PGDM 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students holding a minimum three-year bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with 50 per cent aggregate marks can apply. Candidates who are currently in their final semester or year exams are also eligible to apply. Candidates must have a valid score in one of the following entrance examinations like CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, ATMA, and GMAT or state government entrance exam.

SSIM PGDM 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit SSIM’s official page at ssim.ac.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the “Apply Now” link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, enter name, mobile number, email, and course picked for PGDM registration.

Step 4: Once the registration process is complete, log in to proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Fill up the form with all the required details concerning education and other information.

Step 6: Then upload documents and pay the essential fee

Step 7: Save and download the form as well as keep it for further need.

SSIM PGDM 2023: Application Fees

While registering for the SSIM PGDM admissions 2023, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. It is to be noted that the programme fees for the PGDM - Triple Specialization (TPS), PGDM - Business Analytics (BA), and PGDM - Banking, Insurance and Financial Services (BIFS) is Rs 6.9 lakhs.

SSIM PGDM 2023: Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected based on their cumulative score in the following parameters like percentile or marks of aptitude test (CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, ATMA, GMAT, or state government exam), academic scores in class 10, 12, and graduation, micro presentation, group discussion, work experience, and personal interview.

