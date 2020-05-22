SSLC Exams for Students in Containment Zones in Karnataka to be Deferred again, Says Minister

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will not be conducted In Karnataka’s containment zones as per the current schedule, primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar said.

Kumar said that dates for the examinations will be announced later and they will be held along with those writing supplementary exams. “However, it will be considered as a fresh attempt," he said. A notification is yet to be published.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the revised dates for the pending SSLC papers on May 18. The state board exams are scheduled to begin from June 25 to July 4.

These examinations were originally scheduled to be conducted from March 27 onwards, which were postponed due to the lockdown.

All the students can check the latest updates on the official website of the KSEEB at ksseb.kar.nic.in.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube