SSLC Kerala Board 10th Result 2020: How to Download Marksheets Online at keralapareekshabhavan.in

SSLC Kerala Board 10th Result 2020 | The Kerala State Government has decided to announce Kerala SSLC Result 2020 for the academic year 2019-20. The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) will be announcing the Kerala 10th Board Result 2020 on Tuesday, June 30. Students can check their results either through online websites or the Saphalam App available for download on Google Play Store.

Follow the latest updates on Kerala SSLC result 2020 on News18 live blog

This year, as many as 4.20 lakh students registered for the Kerala Board SSLC examination. The Kerala Matric Examination for students was scheduled from March 10 to 26, 2020. However, as the country imposed nationwide lockdown due to the growing concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus, the state examination board decided to postpone the last few examinations, which were later conducted from May 26 to 30.

The board has announced that it will declare the results for SSLC, THALC, SSLC (HI), THSLC (SI) as well as AHSLC results on June 30. However, the Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary results are expected to be declared before July 10.

Students can check their results either on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in or on other websites including sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to download the marksheet

One of the most important tasks after checking the online result is to download the online marksheet or scorecard. To do so, keep the following steps in mind:

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Official SSLC Site of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “SSLC Month Year – NEW Certificate View” link

Step 3: Now, on the new page, enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha

Step 4: Your certificate will be available on the screen. Save and download it

Meanwhile, the Kerala Board is expected to announce the date for the declaration of Kerala Plus two results soon.