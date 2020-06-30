SSLC Kerala Board Class 10 Result 2020 to be Released Today at keralapareekshabhavan.in; Passing Criteria

SSLC Kerala Class 10 Result 2020 | The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be releasing the SSLC results today (June 30) on its official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students who appeared for Kerala SSLC exams are required to score 35 percent marks in each subject to pass. If the paper was of 100 marks, then it means they have to secure a minimum 35 marks to get through in a particular subject.

In case of subjects comprising theory and practical exams, students need to pass separately in both the papers.

Pass percentage in Kerala SSLC exams have always been impressive. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 97.84.

The Pathanamthitta emerged as the best performing district in the state with 99.33 percent of students making it to the next grade. On the other hand, Wayanad district was at the bottom spot with 93.22 percent of candidates clearing the Kerala SSLC 2019 exam.

Those who took Kerala SSLC 2020 exam will be able to check their result on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

This year, Kerala SSLC results have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the result was declared on May 6.

Kerala SSLC exams 2020 were initially slated to be conducted from 10 to 24 March, but some papers had to be deferred in light of the outbreak of the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown.

The pending exams later took place between May 26 and 30. Over four lakh students had registered for Kerala SSLC 2020 exam this year.

The remaining exams were held observing coronavirus guidelines. Students were asked to wear masks at exam centres and follow physical distancing norms.

How to check Kerala SSLC result 2020

Visit the website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students will need to enter roll number and date of birth to log in. Following which, the subject-wise result will appear on screen. Download the Kerala SSLC result 2020.