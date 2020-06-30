SSLC Result 2020: Kerala Board 10th Results to be Declared Today at keralaresults.nic.in; List of Websites

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: As the government has started lifting up lockdown restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, different state boards have begun the evaluation process and declaration of the results. The Kerala State Board is all set to announce the results for Secondary School Leaving Certificate on Tuesday, June 30. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be releasing Kerala SSLC Result 2020 for over 4.20 lakh students at 11 am.

According to a press release by the Kerala General Education Director and Exam Commissioner, “SSLC/THALC/SSLC (HI) /THSLC (SI)/AHSLC results will be declared on June 30. Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary results will be declared before July 10”.

In order to check their results hassle-free, students are advised to keep their admit card and roll number handy. The result can be checked on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students can also check the Kerala Board SSLC Results 2020 on a number of other websites.

Kerala Board SSLC Results 2020: List of websites

1. keralapareekshabhavan.in

2. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

3. results.kite.kerala.gov.in

4. results.kerala.nic.in

5. prd.kerala.gov.in

Apart from the examination website, students can also check the Kerala Board Class 10 Results on the Saphalam app. To view your results, download the app from the Google Play Store.

This year, the Kerala SSLC Examination was scheduled to end in March. However, a few were postponed later keeping the coronavirus outbreak in mind. The state board conducted all the postponed examinations last month from May 26 to May 30.

In 2019, 4.26 per cent students passed out of 4.35 lakh students in the Kerala SSLC Exams.

The board has still not announced any date for the declaration of Kerala Plus two results. The date is expected to be declared in the first week of July.